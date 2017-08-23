Powerball jackpot soars, ticket sales rev up

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated to top $700 million but that is still a long way from matching the record Powerball jackpot of $1.6 billion.

It’s still the second largest jackpot in the game’s history and the second largest in U.S. lottery history.

If one person wins they’ll have the option of taking the payment in one-time cash payment.

That’s still a hefty $443.3 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

So what does that mean?

Simply put, if you only play one ticket, you’re probably not even going to win your money back.

But you know you won’t win if you don’t play.

A lot of people are willing to risk the price of a cup of coffee when the jackpot is this large.

In most cases, winners of large prizes in Michigan are able to stay anonymous. That’s the case if you win on an instant lottery ticket or a $1 million prize on Mega Millions or Powerball.

However, if you win the jackpot, you’ll have to publicly claim your prize.

That likely means you’ll get to meet some long-lost relatives and other folks with “can’t miss” business deals. Fun, huh?

Our media partners at MLive broke down what you will win based on the number of balls you match:

Five white balls and the Powerball = Grand prize

Five white balls = $1 million

Four white balls and the Powerball = $50,000

Four white balls = $100

Three white balls and the Powerball = $100

Three white balls = $7

Two white balls and the Powerball = $7

One white ball and the Powerball = $4

Powerball = $4

Powerball is played every Wednesday and Saturday night, so if there is no winner in tonight’s drawing, the next drawing would be on Saturday, Aug. 26.