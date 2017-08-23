Poll finds East Lansing voters not supporting proposed income tax hike

Related Coverage East Lansing Council takes on taxes and tear-downs

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new poll has found that a proposed East Lansing income tax ballot question is lacking support.

The income tax hike is set to appear on the November ballot.

The measure is an attempt to turn around an estimated $100 million budget deficit.

If approved East Lansing residents who work in the city would pay a one percent income tax.

People who work in East Lansing but are not residents of the city would pay a one-half percent income tax.

It would also lower property taxes in East Lansing by four mills.

According to the poll, done by Denno Research for the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, 41 percent of East Lansing voters are in favor of the hike.

32 percent say they are opposed to the income tax.

“Historically, we know that proposals like this should have at least 50 percent support at this stage to have a chance to gain voter approval,” said Denno Research President Dennis Denno.

The East Lansing City Council has until the second week of September to withdraw the income tax question from the November ballot.