Poll finds East Lansing voters not supporting proposed income tax hike

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new poll has found that a proposed East Lansing income tax ballot question is lacking support.

The income tax hike is set to appear on the November ballot.

The measure is an attempt to turn around an estimated $100 million budget deficit.

If approved East Lansing residents who work in the city would pay a one percent income tax.

People who work in East Lansing but are not residents of the city would pay a one-half percent income tax.

It would also lower property taxes in East Lansing by four mills.

According to the poll, done by Denno Research for the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, 41 percent of East Lansing voters are in favor of the hike.

32 percent say they are opposed to the income tax.

“Historically, we know that proposals like this should have at least 50 percent support at this stage to have a chance to gain voter approval,” said Denno Research President Dennis Denno.

The East Lansing City Council has until the second week of September to withdraw the income tax question from the November ballot.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s