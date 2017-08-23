New developments to bring 100+ apartments to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Plans are taking shape in Jackson to bring more than 100 new apartments to the downtown area.

The downtown Jackson skyline is undergoing a big transformation.

Four apartment building projects are in the works, one of which is already under construction.

It’s the downtown development that Jackson has been waiting for.

“One of the big things we’re trying to accomplish is getting more apartments downtown,” said City of Jackson Public Information Officer Will Forgrave.

The Lofts on Louis development, which is located on Louis Glick Highway, is currently being constructed.

When it’s finished, the building will have 30 apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the first floor.

Different developers also want to place another apartment building on Jackson Street next to the lofts.

It’s still in the planning stages.

On Francis Street, an apartment building for senior citizens is planned.

It will contain 45 units and retail space.

The biggest project rehabs the old Jackson Citizen Patriot newspaper building and constructs a new addition that takes up an entire city block with businesses and 73 low to moderate income apartments.

This new development will be named the Albert Kahn Apartments.

It’s a nod to Albert Kahn, the famous architect who designed the Citizen Patriot’s 1927 building.

Tuesday night, the Jackson City Council approved a development agreement for the project.

“It gets the city a seat at the table and gets them to have some say in what the developer plans on doing,” Forgrave said. “The other two projects have been asking for extensions periodically to get their funding and all their ducks in a row.”

The Albert Kahn Apartments will surround Beffel’s Lighting, a long-time business on Jackson Street.

“I feel very positive that they will do a very good job of maintaining good construction practices and I don’t think it should impact my business at all,” said store owner Pat Biffel, Jr.

She hopes the new apartments will bring a business boost to downtown.

“There is a lot of storefront they’ll be bringing downtown. More people downtown brings more life, and that’s always a good thing,” Biffel said.

The Lofts on Louis development is expected to open next year.

The other projects are set to get off the ground sometime in 2018.