MSU rolls out the welcome mat for “Meet The Spartans” tonight

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University football fans of all ages are invited to “Meet the Spartans” today.

The entire football team, plus head coach Mark Dantonio, tonight will hold their annual public meet and greet at Spartan Stadium for the 15th year in a row.

Offensive team players will be available for autographs this evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. and the defensive team will start signing an hour later.

If you’re looking for Coach Dantonio you’ll want to head to the north end of Spartan Stadium.

He’ll be available from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Due to time constraints fans are limited to one autographed item per person and you may be limited as to the amount of pictures you can take with the team, as well.

Stadium gates open at 5 p.m. and it’s free to park and get inside.

