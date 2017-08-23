Man who killed stepdaughter to be sentenced today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update for you on the murder trial of a Holt man convicted of killing his 5-year old step-daughter.

Thomas McClellan, 25, is scheduled to learn his fate in court today.

His trial lasted three days and the guilty verdict came down in just minutes.

The judge ruled McClellan stabbed and killed Luna Younger then tried to cover up the crime by setting a fire.

It happened last November at their apartment in Delhi Township.

The judge added McClellan committed a spontaneous act without thought or reflection and he had the intent to kill the child.

McClellan is due in court this morning and 6 News will have a crew there to update this story online and on 6 News.

