Ingham County treasurer explains “mystery checks”

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County treasurer Eric Shertzing is going to have to do some detailed bookkeeping from now on.

That’s the conclusion that came from last night’s county commissioners meeting after questions were raised about where some checks with his signature were coming from.

Ingham County officials said they had no record of checks being written with money that was coming out of a federal grant program.

There’s more than $340,000 in the account.

Schertzing says he has records of where every penny went.

He says he just wrote it down differently than how the county normally handles checks.

Despite that explanation the county board of commissioners is going to require him to put together a full report on all the accounts he manages.