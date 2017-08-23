Gifts to Mason Schools to provide 2,500 Chromebooks for student use

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Students in the Mason Public Schools are in line to receive a high-tech tool thanks to a pair of gifts from two foundations.

The Dart Foundation and the Mason Public Schools Foundation are combining to give $590,000 to the schools with the goal of giving student access to Chromebooks in the classroom.

The plan is to distribute the money over a three-year period.

The grants will pay for approximately 833 Chromebooks and 34 Chromebook carts each year for the next three years totaling approximately 2,500 Chromebooks and 102 carts for student use.

Teachers will receive training on how to use the Chromebooks to support student learning.

The devices will be used to support the new English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum district-wide, along with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.

The first shipment of Chromebooks has been delivered and student distribution will begin soon.