Foundation gift boosts sculpture restoration and tree plantings in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Jackson is getting a financial boost to beautification efforts at Ella Sharp Park and in the city’s downtown.

The Weatherwax Foundation has awarded $70,000 to the city to plant trees in Ella Sharp Park.

A number of invasive trees and shrubs were removed from the park earlier last year.

Another $20,000 will be used to restore the popular Summer Night Tree sculpture in downtown Jackson.

The sculpture was designed and created by artist Louis Nevelson.

It was installed in 1978 and quickly became a cultural focal point in the city.

Restoration work will include removing previous paint coatings and corrosion.

New protective coatings will maintain the sculpture for an estimated 30 years.

It is expected that the restoration costs of the sculpture will be about $40,000 and donations are being accepted through the Ella Sharp Museum.