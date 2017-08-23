Crime Stoppers: 1 request for information, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Attempt to identify:

The Lansing Police Department is seeking any information regarding two separate fires that occurred at the same location on the 1000 block of West Edgewood Boulevard. The fires took place on Friday August 4 and on Monday August 14. If you have any information regarding these fires, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Andrew James McClelland is a 24-year-old white male who stands 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds. McClelland has brown hair and green eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for Robbery out of the City of

Lansing.

Ryan Tyrance-Lamar Shearer is a 20-year-old white male who stands 6’2″ tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for Robbery out of the City of

Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.