BWL agrees to retire Erickson Coal Plant by 2015

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light has agreed to stop burning coal at its Erickson Generating Station before December 2025.

The utility also agreed to invest in specific clean energy programs.

The two steps are part of an agreement with the Sierra Club and settles claims of Clean Air Act violations at LBWL’s Erickson and Eckert Generating Stations in Lansing.

The agreement also makes enforceable LBWL’s previously announced plans to retire the Eckert plant by December 2020.

Under the agreement, the Lansing Board of Water and Light is also required to achieve a combined renewable energy-energy efficiency goal of 30 percent of their total retail sales by December 31, 2020, and 35 percent by December 31, 2025.

The utility will also establish a sustainability program designed to promote energy waste reduction or pollution prevention in the City of Lansing and surrounding community, with funding of at least $300,000.

Today’s announcement was hailed by one Sierra Club official who said the settlement “clears the way for Lansing and LBWL to live up to their potential to be Michigan’s leading city in reaching clean energy and climate goals in coming decades”.