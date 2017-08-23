“Athena” Pet Of The Day August 23

By Published:

Meet “Athena”, our Pet Of The Day today. Athena is a senior sweetheart “All-American breed”. She looks like she has some German Shepherd and Lab in her family tree somewhere. Athena is 12-years-old years old and is very friendly. She knows her commands and gets along with everybody. Athena weighs 81 pounds and is in very good health. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Athena by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s