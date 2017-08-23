“Athena” Pet Of The Day August 23

Meet “Athena”, our Pet Of The Day today. Athena is a senior sweetheart “All-American breed”. She looks like she has some German Shepherd and Lab in her family tree somewhere. Athena is 12-years-old years old and is very friendly. She knows her commands and gets along with everybody. Athena weighs 81 pounds and is in very good health. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Athena by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

