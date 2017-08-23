AAA totals up operating costs of new cars and trucks

(WLNS) – You’ve gone out and bought a new car. Congratulations! Now it’s time to figure out how much it’s going to cost you to operate your new ride.

According to the AAA American drivers’ annual cost to own and operate a motor vehicle will average $8,469, or $706 each month according to AAA’s 2017 Your Driving Cost study.

The annual evaluation of driving costs reveals that small sedans are the least expensive vehicles to drive at $6,354 annually, however small SUVs ($7,606), hybrids ($7,687) and electric vehicles ($8,439) all offer lower-than-average driving costs to U.S. drivers.

On the other side of the ledger, of the nine categories included in the evaluation, pickup trucks are the most expensive vehicles to drive at $10,054 annually.

Fuel costs vary significantly by vehicle type, ranging from 3.68 cents per mile for electric vehicles to 13.88 cents per mile for pickup trucks.

New vehicle owners, on average, will spend just over 10 cents per mile, or about $1,500 annually, to fuel their vehicles.

Depreciation, the declining value of a vehicle over time, is the biggest, and most often overlooked, expense associated with purchasing a new car.

New vehicles lose an average of $15,000 in value during the first five years of ownership.

In 2017, small sedans ($2,114) and small SUVs ($2,840) have the lowest annual depreciation costs, while minivans ($3,839) and electric vehicles ($5,704) are at the high end of the scale.

New vehicles, on average, will cost a driver $1,186 per year to maintain and repair.

AAA found that electric vehicles have lower-than-average driving costs at $8,439 per year.

Without a gasoline engine to maintain, electric vehicles have the lowest annual maintenance and repair costs, at $982 per year.

By relying on electricity instead of gasoline, fuel costs are also significantly lower than average, at under four cents per mile.

Depreciation, however, is currently extremely high for these vehicles, losing an average of nearly $6,000 in value every year.