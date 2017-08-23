13 members chosen for Michigan Youth Conservation Council

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Thirteen young people have been chosen as members of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission’s Youth Conservation Council.

They’ll join 15 other members of the council, now in its fifth year.

It was established to provide advice on ways to get young people interested in fishing, hunting, trapping and other outdoor recreation.

Council members serve two-year terms. They participate in meetings to learn about the DNR and Michigan’s outdoor heritage.

One of the goals is to reach other youths through social media. The council has a Facebook page. Members also share personal outdoor experiences through regular blog posts and an Instagram account.