LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here are some photographs of the suspect as well as the suspect vehicle used in the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union robbery that occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 1:43pm at 16861 Marsh Road in Bath Township.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2015 Kia Optima EX with the premium trim package.

