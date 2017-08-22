State medical marijuana board eyes shutting down all dispensaries

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A state medical marijuana board says it’s considering forcing every dispensary in Michigan to temporarily shut down.

That’s according to our media partners at MLive.

Officials on the Marijuana Licensing Board say dispensaries would have to close in order to be eligible to get a license under the new state rules.

The president of the licensing board wanted to see pot shops close by the middle of September to be able to get approval in December.

In the end the board decided to delay the vote.

They want the state to weigh-in before they make their next move.

More from MLive: State medical marijuana board signals intent to shut down all dispensaries

