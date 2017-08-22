Skubick: Diversity group praises MSU for speaker decision, questions Snyder message

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A state civil rights leader believes Michigan State University made the right call by blocking an appearance of a white supremacist on campus and he’s accusing the governor of not having the personal experience to deal with racial tensions.

Last week MSU president Dr. Lou Anna K. Simon shut the door on Richard Spencer.

The white supremacist wanted to speak here, the university said no even though some contend it was a denial of free speech.

The head of the Michigan branch of a diversity coalition says it was the right call.

“It is about life and death and safety,” said Steve Spreitzer or the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity. “I think that supersedes being noble and allowing all people to have a voice. We saw what happened in Charlottesville. This is dangerous and the threat to life is something we have to take very seriously.”

Meanwhile the civil rights group is monitoring the unfolding dispute in Kalkaska were the village president has called for death to Muslims.

Eight civil rights groups, including the NAACP and ACLU, asked the governor to denounce those comments.

Instead the governor issued a generic statement calling on everyone to denounce all violence and hate without naming this group or that.

The governor thinks if he starts to name names someone will criticize him for leaving other groups out.

He thinks the governor is insulated from those who are at risk.

“I believe those people who advise him look and think like him. He’s merely in a spot where his poverty is relationships,” adds Spreitzer. “He is not hearing and allowing himself to be vulnerable and listen to people who are at great risk right now.”

6 News asked the governor’s office for a response but got none.