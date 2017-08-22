Skubick: Diversity group praises MSU for speaker decision, questions Snyder message

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A state civil rights leader believes Michigan State University made the right call by blocking an appearance of a white supremacist on campus and he’s accusing the governor of not having the personal experience to deal with racial tensions.

Last week MSU president Dr. Lou Anna K. Simon shut the door on Richard Spencer.

The white supremacist wanted to speak here, the university said no even though some contend it was a denial of free speech.

The head of the Michigan branch of a diversity coalition says it was the right call.

“It is about life and death and safety,” said Steve Spreitzer or the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity. “I think that supersedes being noble and allowing all people to have a voice. We saw what happened in Charlottesville. This is dangerous and the threat to life is something we have to take very seriously.”

Meanwhile the civil rights group is monitoring the unfolding dispute in Kalkaska were the village president has called for death to Muslims.

Eight civil rights groups, including the NAACP and ACLU, asked the governor to denounce those comments.

Instead the governor issued a generic statement calling on everyone to denounce all violence and hate without naming this group or that.

The governor thinks if he starts to name names someone will criticize him for leaving other groups out.

He thinks the governor is insulated from those who are at risk.

“I believe those people who advise him look and think like him. He’s merely in a spot where his poverty is relationships,” adds Spreitzer. “He is not hearing and allowing himself to be vulnerable and listen to people who are at great risk right now.”

6 News asked the governor’s office for a response but got none.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s