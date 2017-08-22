Rollover crash kills one, injures four in Eaton County

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor in a crash that killed one person and injured four others in Eaton County Monday.

The crash happened on S. Ionia Road and Stoney Point Highway just before 6:30 p.m.

That’s north of Bellevue.

Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on S. Ionia Road when it left the road a rolled several times.

Four people were thrown from the vehicle and one was pinned inside the wreck.

Four people were taken to local hospitals.

The driver, who also was also ejected, died at the scene of the crash.

Officials say they believe no one was wearing a seatbelt and speed was most likely a factor.

The investigation is continuing.