Proposals come in for Lansing City Hall redevelopment

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With just hours left before Monday’s 5pm deadline four groups submitted proposals to redevelop Lansing’s City Hall.

The city had put out a formal Request for Qualifications and Proposals to invite companies to enter the selection process.

The four firms submitting a proposal are:

Beitler Real Estate Services LLC, Chicago, IL

Urban Systems LLC / WestPac Communities, Okemos, MI

Boji Group LLC, Lansing, MI

Karp and Associates LLC, Lansing, MI

The next step is that the proposals will be reviewed by a team of experts with experience in real estate, economic development, construction management, finance, government and law.

One or more finalists will be invited to make a public presentation of their plan in mid-September.

After that the review team will make a recommendation to Mayor Bernero, who may authorize his administration to negotiate a development deal between the selected firm and the city.

At that point, if an agreement is reached, the City Council would begin its own review process.

Lansing’s City Hall, now officially renamed to honor former mayor David Hollister, was built in 1957.

It was at the corner of Michigan and Capitol.

The modern structure was dedicated on Feb. 17, 1959.