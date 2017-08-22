No charges in massive December crash on I-96

(WLNS) – It was a massive crash that littered I-96 with wreckage for hundreds of yards.

Now there is an update from Livingston County on that deadly highway pile-up we first told you about back in December.

6 News has learned the prosecutor’s office will not be filing criminal charges.

Three people died and 53 vehicles were involved in the crash on snow-covered I-96 near Wallace Road in Handy Township on December 8th.

Officials say their investigation found that all drivers were going slow and poor visibility and the inability to stop because of weather conditions caused the pileup.

They say there’s not enough evidence to justify criminal charges against any of the surviving drivers.

