Michigan woman says son among missing sailors

By Published:
Photo: WHMI

MILFORD, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan woman says her son is among the missing sailors after a collision between a warship and an oil tanker in Southeast Asia.

April Brandon tells Detroit-area TV stations that she was visited by two officers Monday at her home in Milford in Oakland County. She says her son, Ken Smith, is a “great kid” who is among many family members to serve in the Navy.

Monday the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore. It is the second major collision in the last two months involving a ship from the Navy’s 7th Fleet.

Brandon says her son wanted to serve his country. She says the 22-year-old Smith grew up in Novi, Michigan, but moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teen with his father.

Brandon says Smith’s long-term goal was to develop video games.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s