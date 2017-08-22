Michigan moves to snag 1,100 jobs for Flint, metro Detroit

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has approved incentives to land at least 1,100 new jobs in the state, including hundreds being added by an auto supplier in the embattled city of Flint.

Lear Corp. will receive a state grant worth up to $4.35 million to build a 435-job, $29 million automotive seating assembly plant in Flint, which is recovering from a water crisis. Flint’s offering a 50 percent property tax abatement.

The facility will be based on the site of General Motors’ former Buick City complex and was chosen over Mexico, according to a state memo.

Also Tuesday, the Michigan Strategic Fund Ok’d a $2.5 million incentive to secure Penske Logistics’ 403-job expansion in Romulus. The board approved a $2.9 million grant for LG Electronics to add 292 jobs in Hazel Park and Troy.

