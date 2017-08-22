Michigan man in prison for decades transferred to Florida

By Published:
Richard Wershe a.k.a. "White Boy Rick" - photo courtesy: Michigan Department of Corrections

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit-area man is headed to a Florida prison after 29 years in a Michigan prison for drug crimes as a teen.

Richard Wershe (WER’-she), who was known on the streets as “White Boy Rick,” was turned over to federal authorities Tuesday, five weeks after he was granted parole. The Michigan Corrections Department confirmed the release.

Wershe was behind bars when he was convicted in a Florida stolen car investigation. He says he felt forced to plead guilty to protect his mother and sister.

He could be held in Florida for more than two years, although Wershe hopes to get out sooner.

