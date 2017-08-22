Lansing restaurant lands segment for Food Network show

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing restaurant has reopened after taking a day off for a very special reason.

Guy Fieri, the host of the popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” filmed a segment at Zaytoon in Lansing on Monday.

It’s not clear which of those three would describe Zaytoon but host Guy Fieri enjoyed his brief visit and left some autographed items to decorate the restaurant.

The premise of the show is that Fieri, an accomplished chef, travels the country to find well-known but out-of-the-way eating establishments.

It’s not known yet when the segment will air on the Food Network.