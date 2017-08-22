Hang on tight for a sneak peek at Cedar Point’s newest thrill ride

Published:

CEDAR POINT (WLNS) – It’s tall. It’s fast. And it’s on its way to Cedar Point next year. StormTracker 6 meteorologist and Roller Coaster Correspondent Jim Geyer was there as the park announced the name and stats behind its newest coaster. Watch the video above and take a virtual tour on “Steel Vengeance”

