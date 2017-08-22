Hang on tight for a sneak peek at Cedar Point’s newest thrill ride

CEDAR POINT (WLNS) – It’s tall. It’s fast. And it’s on its way to Cedar Point next year. StormTracker 6 meteorologist and Roller Coaster Correspondent Jim Geyer was there as the park announced the name and stats behind its newest coaster. Watch the video above and take a virtual tour on “Steel Vengeance”
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.