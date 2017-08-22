“Eva” Pet Of The Day August 22

Meet “Eva”, our Pet Of The Day today. Eva is a 4-month-old tiger kitten. She is a good girl who really enjoys being brushed and held. Eva loves kids, other cats and dogs. Once she snuggles into your arms she starts purring and she’s one happy cat. Eva has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Eva by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

