Delta Dental hands out 100s of backpacks to schoolkids

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There was lots of excitement at the Volunteers of America in Lansing this morning as hundreds of children got free backpacks full of school supplies and oral health supplies thanks to Delta Dental’s “Pack a Smile” school supply drive.

Organizers say its always fun to see how much the children enjoy getting ready for school to start.

“It was amazing, so you probably remember as a kid, even just getting a box of new crayons was exciting, so to see these kids open up these backpacks, and see the rulers, the pencils, the pencil boxes, it’s just real nice to see excitement about the new school year,” said Darin Estep of Volunteers of America.

817 backpacks were given away today at that event.