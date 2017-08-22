Bombs prompt evacuation of homes in Ingham County

Police had to evacuate several homes in Delhi Township on Tuesday morning after a home owner found two bombs in her house.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 10:30 a.m. telling them about the bombs at the Delhi Manor on W. Holt Rd.

Deputies arrived to find two bombs or “improvised explosive devices” – so they asked residents nearby to leave their homes and they summoned the Michigan State Police bomb squad.

The bomb squad said one of the devices was capable of blowing up and had shrapnel in it. They were able to defuse it and neighbors returned to their homes.

No arrests have been made, but deputies say they are working with federal officials to find out who created the bombs and why.