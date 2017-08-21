One dead after van rams to bus stops in French city

(AP) – A Marseille police official confirms reports that a van has rammed two bus stops in two different neighborhoods of the Mediterranean port city, killing a woman and injuring another person.

David-Olivier Reverdy of the Alliance police union says the driver of the Renault Master van was arrested in the scenic Old Port neighborhood Monday morning.

He says it is too early to blame the incident on terrorism, but “given the times” it cannot be excluded as a motive. He says all possibilities are currently being studied.

One person was hospitalized after the driver rammed the first bus stop. A woman was killed after he rammed the second bus stop in front of a KFC restaurant.

The two bus stops in northern Marseille are about 3 miles apart. Marseille is France’s second largest city.