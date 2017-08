LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Lansing are on the lookout this morning for two armed robbers on the city’s southside.

Sunday night just before 10 p.m. police say the suspects walked up to a man and woman, pulled out a gun and stole some personal items.

It happened on the 3300 block of South Cedar Street.

Police called in their K-9 teams but the trail went cold.

If you have any information call 911 or the Lansing Police Department.