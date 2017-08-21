Grant aims to get computers in Michigan physics classrooms

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University researchers are using a federal grant to incorporate computation into high school science classrooms in the state.

The East Lansing school said four of its researchers have received a three-year, $1.2 million National Science Foundation grant. A release says they will design a development program for physics teachers to engage students through computational activities.

Researchers say using “a computer to solve, simulate or visualize” problems is crucial to modern science, but it’s not the practice in many high school courses. They say computation has been central to gleaning insights into gravitational waves and other phenomena.

Districts that have committed to participate in the program are East Lansing Public Schools, Holt Public Schools, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and Divine Child Academy.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s