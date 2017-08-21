Grant aims to get computers in Michigan physics classrooms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University researchers are using a federal grant to incorporate computation into high school science classrooms in the state.

The East Lansing school said four of its researchers have received a three-year, $1.2 million National Science Foundation grant. A release says they will design a development program for physics teachers to engage students through computational activities.

Researchers say using “a computer to solve, simulate or visualize” problems is crucial to modern science, but it’s not the practice in many high school courses. They say computation has been central to gleaning insights into gravitational waves and other phenomena.

Districts that have committed to participate in the program are East Lansing Public Schools, Holt Public Schools, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and Divine Child Academy.