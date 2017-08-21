Granger announces addition to Lansing business community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier today, Granger announced the sale of Granger Energy Services to Energy Developments (EDL).

EDL is a global provider of safe, clean renewable energy solutions and it plans to retain all current Granger Energy associates and to move its North America headquarters to the greater Lansing region.

All current contracts and operations will remain through the acquisition with Granger’s Wood Street and Grand River Avenue landfills continuing to supply landfill gas for EDL’s renewable energy projects.

With the sale of the Energy Services, Granger will focus on strengthening the Waste Services Division, which has seen substantial growth in the last several months with the acquisition of companies in Grand Rapids and Remus. Granger will continue to provide service to its residential, commercial and industrial trash and recycling customers with a commitment to customer satisfaction.

“We’re excited to welcome EDL to greater Lansing,” said Granger CEO Keith Granger. “We believe that as well as successfully taking Granger’s Energy Division to the next level, EDL will be a valuable addition to our local business community.”