Gas prices continue to slide at mid-Michigan pumps

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The good news at the gas pump continues for mid-Michigan drivers.

Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have fallen 13.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.29 per gallon yesterday, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.32 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 2.6 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 15.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“While the sun may be fading away briefly today, the sun is certainly not setting on the impressive demand for gasoline we’ve seen thus far this summer,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “There has been nearly insatiable demand for gasoline ahead of today’s eclipse.”

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on August 21 in Lansing have ranged widely over the last five years, from a low of $2.31 per gallon last year to a high of $3.78 in 2012.