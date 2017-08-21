Find your Eclipse Day freebies and deals

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With the solar eclipse just hours away it’s time to find some bargains and freebies to mark the special day.

Applebee’s

The chain is honoring the occasion with its Perfect Eclipse Margarita. The special is only good on Aug. 21 at participating locations.

Dairy Queen

From Aug. 21 – Sept. 3, you can buy two Blizzards for the price of one. That’s just 99 cents.

Denny’s

In the mood for breakfast? Denny’s has got your back. On Aug. 21, you can have all-you-can-eat “mooncakes” or moon-shaped buttermilk pancakes for $4.

bet you can’t tell which one’s a celestial body & which one is a breakfast… try them yourself on 8.21.17 pic.twitter.com/aqNTMnrIfG — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 16, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s famous original glazed doughnuts will take on eclipse effect to celebrate the sky show. The doughnut company will be coating its original glazed donuts with a covering of chocolate on Aug. 21.