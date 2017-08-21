DEVELOPING: Possible abduction in Eaton County

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This afternoon at approximately 12:45pm, area police received information about a possible abduction from the mother of a 19 year old female.

The victim was able to send her mother messages indicating she was being held against her will by a male suspect, and was able to provide a description of the vehicle she was riding in with him.

The victim’s mother reported this information to 911, and at approximately 12:58pm, the suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped by the Lansing Township Police Department at Saginaw Hwy and Waverly Rd.

The 20-year-old suspect is now in the custody of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim was found to be physically unharmed.

This incident originated in Eaton County, and is still under investigation by detectives from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. When we learn more we will update you online and at 6 News at 5 and 6.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s