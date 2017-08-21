DEVELOPING: Possible abduction in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This afternoon at approximately 12:45pm, area police received information about a possible abduction from the mother of a 19 year old female.

The victim was able to send her mother messages indicating she was being held against her will by a male suspect, and was able to provide a description of the vehicle she was riding in with him.

The victim’s mother reported this information to 911, and at approximately 12:58pm, the suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped by the Lansing Township Police Department at Saginaw Hwy and Waverly Rd.

The 20-year-old suspect is now in the custody of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim was found to be physically unharmed.

This incident originated in Eaton County, and is still under investigation by detectives from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

