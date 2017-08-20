One dead after overnight rollover crash in Napoleon Township

By Published:

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP – 6 News is following developing news out of Jackson County’s Napoleon Township where local police confirm that an overnight crash claimed one life.

Officials tell us that one man was involved in the single vehicle crash on M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near Wells Road around 2:45am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation showed that the driver lost control travelling eastbound on M-50, rolled the vehicle multiple times, and came to rest in a private yard near the Wells intersection.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors.

The driver’s identification is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

 

