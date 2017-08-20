Lansing firefighter swims to raise awareness about “Navy Seal Foundation”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 14 swimmers and 1.5 miles of open water…it sounds intimidating and for some it is, but the inaugural “Golden Gate Frogman Swim” is a memory Lansing Firefighter Kris Singh says he will never forget for many reasons.

“A lot of waves, a lot of water *laughs*, a lot of current and it was pretty cold,” said Singh.

For the last 18 years, Singh has been serving the community as an Engineer Paramedic for the Lansing Fire Department.

He says when he got the opportunity to participate in the race, he jumped right in.

“It is an honor actually, I thought what a worthy cause to support our military,” Singh stated.

“When he received his invitation to swim in this inaugural, it was a given and I was like I’m on board,” said Singh’s wife Shari.

On race day, the water was choppy and frigid and Singh says swimmers may have been spewing out mouthfuls of salt water but it was worth it to support a good cause.

“The Navy Seal Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was created to not only bring awareness but bring support to the families of fallen seals and Navy special operations personnel,” Singh stated.

Singh’s wife Shari says this race holds a special place in her heart.

“We’ve lost a couple people and we’ve learned to take care of each other, this was just another way that he gives of himself to make sure that people are taking care of people,” said Shari.

Singh says while it was a tough challenge, it ended up paying off.

He beat all the other swimmers by nearly 45 minutes as he swam into first place.

“I saw a kayaker and then I saw this swim stroke that had been watching for 35 years and I’m like oh my God that’s Kris!” Shari said.

A victory not only for Singh, but for the U.S. Navy seals.

“It’s about giving back,” Singh stated.

Roughly $30,000 were raised during this event all to help support the “Navy Seal Foundation.”

For more information on the “Navy Seal Foundation,” check out the “Seen on 6” section of our website.