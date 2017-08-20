How to get your hands on a pair of solar eclipse glasses

We’re less than 24 hours away from the Great American Eclipse and the excitement is building…

Many people making last minute trips to the store to get their hands on those special eye protecting glasses.

But stores almost everywhere are sold out, including places like Walmart and Best Buy, but just because you can’t get them, doesn’t mean you’re out of luck.

Paulina Poplawska, head librarian at Holt Public Library says, three Capital Area District Libraries will hold viewing events tomorrow, and all of them will be giving out a limited stash of NASA approved solar glasses for free.

Poplawska says the Holt library has about 100 pairs of glasses and they will be available first come first serve from 11 a.m. until noon for those who participate in the learning event.

The event in Holt will include a solar demonstration, a speaker, and kids will have the chance to make a pin-hole projector.

Both the Leslie and Aurelius branches will also be giving out around 100 glasses each during viewing parties.

The Leslie viewing event will take place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and the Aurelius branch event will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

However, if you can’t make it out to those events, there is another place you can get your hands on a pair of solar glasses.

The first 1,000 fans who attend Monday’s Lansing Lugnuts game will also get a free pair of solar glasses, a giveaway that Spokesperson, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler says has been in the works for months.

“We had decided much earlier, hey let’s do a business persons special, let’s do a 12:05 p.m. game and people can drop by during work hours and eat lunch with us, and it all worked out that it was the same day as the eclipse,” says Goldberg-Strassler.

Whether it be in the stadium, or someplace quiet, there are a number of places you can go to watch tomorrow’s eclipse.

Click here for a full list of registered libraries that will be hosting eclipse events.

Here is a link of science centers around the country holding events as well.

The MSU Observatory will also be holding a watch party from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.