Two-A-Days: Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates

(WLNS) – We stop now in Pewamo-Westphalia High School where the Pirates have built a powerhouse, if not just a flat-out dynasty. The defending state champions have made winning a habit and rallied this sports-crazy community.

P-W won it all at Detroit’s Ford Field last November and the Pirates record over the last 4 years is an incredible 47-and-6 and 14-and-0 last season.

The new campaign starts a week from tonight against Monroe St. Mary Catholic. Watch the video above for the Pirates outlook for this season.

