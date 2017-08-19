Two-A-Days: Fowler Eagles

By Published:

FOWLER, Mich (WLNS) – Our final stop in our 10 day journey, the 20th practice we’ve visited in two weeks, takes us to Fowler High School where the Eagles under Coach Kris Ernst expect to be good again.

They always seem to be good at Fowler.

Ernst is starting season number five at Fowler.

The Eagles were 6-and-4 last year and that has been the worst season under the Ernst watch.

The Eagles still made the playoffs and have done that in eight consecutive seasons.

Fowler opens the season next Friday night against Sterling Heights Parkway Christian and with the winning culture Fowler has created over the years, there’s even more pressure this year than ever before.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s