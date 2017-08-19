Two-A-Days: Fowler Eagles

FOWLER, Mich (WLNS) – Our final stop in our 10 day journey, the 20th practice we’ve visited in two weeks, takes us to Fowler High School where the Eagles under Coach Kris Ernst expect to be good again.

They always seem to be good at Fowler.

Ernst is starting season number five at Fowler.

The Eagles were 6-and-4 last year and that has been the worst season under the Ernst watch.

The Eagles still made the playoffs and have done that in eight consecutive seasons.

Fowler opens the season next Friday night against Sterling Heights Parkway Christian and with the winning culture Fowler has created over the years, there’s even more pressure this year than ever before.