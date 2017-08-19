Michigan voters reflect on President Trump’s time in office

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One year ago today, President Donald Trump took the stage at a sports complex in Dimondale where he made a big pitch to African American voters.

“I’m asking for the vote of every single African American citizen in this country who wants to see a better future,” President Trump declared.

Hundreds of Trump supporters were there to hear what he had to say including Dansville resident Toni Kregelka who says she still stands by the president today.

“I believe the man meant every word he said at that rally and I believe he is trying with all his heart to do exactly what he said,” said Kregelka.

Kregelka says President Trump is bold and believes he’s leading our country in the right direction.

“The man has brought jobs he has…he has fulfilled so many promises he’s already made and people just ignore that,” Kregelka stated.

The President has received a lot of criticism for how he’s responded to the violent acts in Charlottesville, Virginia but Kregelka says she feels President Trump handled the situation appropriately.

“What he said was the most logical thing, most pragmatic thing any business man would say and any president would say,” said Kregelka.

Others disagree including East Lansing resident Destinee Gunter.

She says she feels like the president isn’t listening to both sides.

“I don’t know what he as a person can do until he’s really willing to listen to the people who are being hurt by the choices that he’s making. This country was founded on diversity, I think diversity is what makes this country as great as it is,” Gunter stated.

A CBS poll from earlier this month revealed that President Trump’s approval rating is at 36%, while 58% of Americans say they disapprove.