Hundreds rally against violence at Capitol

Groups across the nation have been rallying against the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, and that continued today at our state’s Capitol where hundreds of people from all different backgrounds stood together to spread love and not hate.

“I just think it’s really important that we demonstrate that the majority of people in this country understand that black lives matter, that it’s just a very small, but vocal, hateful minority of people who are spewing hatred and we have to counter that,” says Chris Sullivan.

Those who participated in today’s rally say the violence in Charlottesville was a wake up call for Americans across the country.

Julia Pulver says, it shows that racism does exist, even when we may think it doesn’t.

“I can’t even believe what century we’re in that this is something that people are seeing in their news and in their news feeds on social media,” says Pulver.

“What I’m hoping is that something good will come out of it and that people will start to work together, get out of their silos and that people will really start to unite on a united front,” says Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Lansing, LaShawn Erby.

Many at the event are pleading for the nation to come together. To paint a better picture for the future.

“It’s going to take a lot of time and work by all of us to really do anything to make it so it doesn’t keep happening,” says Jordan Evans.

It’s clear by listening to those who stood on the steps, and gathered outside on lawn, this rally was held to prove that hate has no home.

These people believe all lives matter, and say they will stand together as one.