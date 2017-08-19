Developing: Police investigating two-car accident in Lansing

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A two-car accident shut down Howard Street in Lansing Saturday night while police worked to clear the scene.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Howard and Grand River.

According to police on scene, a sedan and SUV collided after one of the vehicles came off the highway.

The accident caused one of the vehicles to flip over.

Multiple police and fire crews were called to the scene.

Police say there were only minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating the accident. 6 News will update you with new information as soon as we get it.