“Yellow” app for teens raises safety concerns for parents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Described as ‘Tinder for teens’ the Yellow app allows users to make new friends using social media profiles like Snapchat and Instagram. While it doesn’t sound harmful, the concern is the age verification process.

Users must be 13 or older to access the account. However, it’s very easy to fake your age by using an incorrect birthday. The lack of verification for age has experts worried about the risk it poses to young people as well as opportunities for predators.

Watch above to learn more.