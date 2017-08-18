Two-A-Days: Perry Ramblers

PERRY, Mich (WLNS) – We start at Perry High School, a little bit off M-52 where the Ramblers came “oh so close” to making history last year.

This school has never made the post-season football playoffs but nearly did in 2016 winning 4 of their last 5 games and finishing 5-and-4, barely missing the playoffs.

It marked the first winning record for Perry in 10 years.

Third year coach Tim Bott isn’t pulling his foot off the gas.

He wants this program to take the next step and the motto this season is simple.

“It’s finish. I mean we were so close, we were on the doorstep, it was in our hands. Everyone’s got to do their job”, says coach Jeff Bott. “We just talked about finishing every drill, every set in the weight room, every rep, being on time to practice, I mean it all comes together and it’s just about finishing football games.”

“I’ve played with these kids since third grade,” says wide receiver Tanner Orweller. “I know them so well. I’ve hung out with them multiple, multiple times. They’re like my best friends for a long long time. You know exactly how they act and how they react to certain situations. It’s good knowing like how to motivate them and how to keep their heads in it like personally.”