Two-A-Days: Perry Ramblers

By Published: Updated:

PERRY, Mich (WLNS) – We start at Perry High School, a little bit off M-52 where the Ramblers came “oh so close” to making history last year.

This school has never made the post-season football playoffs but nearly did in 2016 winning 4 of their last 5 games and finishing 5-and-4, barely missing the playoffs.

It marked the first winning record for Perry in 10 years.

Third year coach Tim Bott isn’t pulling his foot off the gas.

He wants this program to take the next step and the motto this season is simple.

“It’s finish. I mean we were so close, we were on the doorstep, it was in our hands. Everyone’s got to do their job”, says coach Jeff Bott. “We just talked about finishing every drill, every set in the weight room, every rep, being on time to practice, I mean it all comes together and it’s just about finishing football games.”

“I’ve played with these kids since third grade,” says wide receiver Tanner Orweller. “I know them so well. I’ve hung out with them multiple, multiple times. They’re like my best friends for a long long time. You know exactly how they act and how they react to certain situations. It’s good knowing like how to motivate them and how to keep their heads in it like personally.”

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s