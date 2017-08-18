Two-A-Days: Bath Bees

BATH, Mich (WLNS) – To Bath High School where the Bees are buzzing over what they think will be a very decent season in 2017.

Bath opens next Friday against Durand.

Matt Stephens is entering his third season in charge.

This is the youngest looking coach I’ve seen in some time.

Bath was 1-and-8 in his first season two years ago, improved to 4-and-5 last season and in year number 3 Stephens is hoping to improve once again.

“Well I think right now we’re trying, explained the coach. “You know just trying to build something. We always have a numbers problem. I think that’s happening more and more everywhere right now but the big thing is I think we have kids this year that you know have been with the program for 4 years and now they’re trying to build something, build off the year we had last year and keep getting better.”

Senior quarterback Zach Parry agrees. “I think that this is probably our best team that we’ve had here in a long time because we’ve all come up together since third grade and we’ve never really had a bad season together coming up so I think we have a chance to be really good this year if we stay healthy and really play as a team.”