This Morning: DeWitt Ox Roast heats up

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – The DeWitt Ox Roast is one of the late-summer traditions in mid-Michigan. The four-day event kicked off Thursday and hits full-speed Friday with pie-eating contests, face painting, karaoke and fun for the entire family. Dave VanArsdall of the DeWitt Memorial Association helps organize the event and he stopped in on 6 News This Morning to talk about the event with Mariah Harrison. Watch the video above to find out if there really is an ox at the ox roast.
