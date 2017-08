MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Traffic enforcement is ramping up in mid-Michigan ahead of the Labor Day holiday when end-of-summer vacations and parties become more common.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign enforcement starting today and running through September 4th.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving during this time.

Patrols will also step up seat belt enforcement during the campaign.