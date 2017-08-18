Police giving tickets to trespassers at sunflower field

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Rows and rows of sunflowers in a Washtenaw County field are popular – maybe too popular.

Police in Northfield Township have been giving trespassing tickets to people who enter the field for photos and a closer look. Public Safety Chief William Wagner tells our media partners at MLive that some visitors have been cutting flowers and trampling others.

Wagner says it’s not fair to growers who make a living by growing sunflowers. He says officers sometimes have found 20 to 30 people taking photos as the sun rises or sets.

Wagner is urging people to stay on the road shoulder and be aware of traffic.

