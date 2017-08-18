Police giving tickets to trespassers at sunflower field

By Published:
Photo: AP

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Rows and rows of sunflowers in a Washtenaw County field are popular – maybe too popular.

Police in Northfield Township have been giving trespassing tickets to people who enter the field for photos and a closer look. Public Safety Chief William Wagner tells our media partners at MLive that some visitors have been cutting flowers and trampling others.

Wagner says it’s not fair to growers who make a living by growing sunflowers. He says officers sometimes have found 20 to 30 people taking photos as the sun rises or sets.

Wagner is urging people to stay on the road shoulder and be aware of traffic.

More from MLive: Police say stay out of Instagram-worthy field of Michigan sunflowers

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s