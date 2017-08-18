Phil Clements still toes the rubber at 78

Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In baseball you can be a veteran player. Then there’s Phil Clements. Phil’s been playing baseball all his life and at 78 years old he’s not slowing down now. He’s playing in senior leagues in Lansing. 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims caught up with the man living his diamond dreams.

