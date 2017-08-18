Officials recover stolen gravestone buried at Michigan home

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve found a child’s gravestone that was reported stolen in June buried in the backyard of a southern Michigan home.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s department and Emmett Township police recovered the gravestone Thursday in Emmett Township.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the gravestone for a 2-year-old boy who died in 1988 was taken from Banfield Cemetery, about 15 miles away in Barry County. It was reported missing to state police and authorities had been working to recover the stone.

The newspaper says the face of the stone had been ground away, removing information about the child. Detectives said that they believe the stone was going to be used for a dead family member of those suspected of taking the stone. The theft is under investigation.